Police and forensics at a property in Newark, Nottinghamshire, after a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene Picture: Tom Maddick / SWNS | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Police are investigating after two bodies were found in house.

The man and woman, who police say knew each other, were pronounced dead at the scene and the house was cordoned off. Forensics officers were seen entering the home.

Local residents reported seeing fire engines and ambulances in the road, and said it was closed for several hours. The couple have been identified locally as a husband and wife in their 50s.

The home in Newark was cordoned off | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding these two deaths is ongoing and is very much in its early stages. I’d like to reassure members of the community that while we are keeping an open mind, we do not currently believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“We would also ask the public to respect the privacy of family members at what is an incredibly difficult time for them. They are being supported by specially trained officers. If anyone has any information about the incident, please call 101, quoting incident number 167 of 25 June 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The incident was in Blackbrook Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire and police were called just after 10am on Tuesday.