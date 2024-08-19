Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been killed and two others - including a teenage girl - have been left injured following a stabbing attack at a property in Manchester.

Police were called to the scene at around 11.20pm on Sunday, August 18, after receiving reports of mulitple stabbings at a property on Barnard Road in the Gorton are of the city. Officers arrived to find that three people, a 17-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, had all been injured in the attack.

Also in attendance alongside the officers was specialist firearms units and paramedic from North West Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the 43-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene.

The other two victims have been transferred to hospital for treatment, with their injuries being described as “life-threatening”. Police quickly arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey said: “We understand that the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester will be rightly shocked and concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning. Our thoughts remain with those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. We are doing all we can to support them.

“Within minutes of the call being made, our officers were at the scene and an arrest had been made. An investigation has been launched and we are in the very early stages of our enquiries. We have had detectives on the ground who have been working throughout the night trying to get to the bottom of what has happened and why.

“Local officers will remain in the area making enquiries, as well as an increased number of highly visible patrols. If you have any concerns, please speak to them. We are appealing for any information; we would like to speak to anyone who had witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We are also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the surrounding area near to Barnard Road at around 11pm and have any dashcam footage, this might be a help for us in piecing together what happened. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3371 of 18/08/2024 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”