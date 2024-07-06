Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been charged with burglary after a woman was found dead in a property in Leicester, with one man further accused of preventing the lawful burial of a body and fraud.

The woman’s body was found in a property in Radiant Road, Thurncourt, on Thursday morning, according to Leicestershire Police.

Carl Sanders, 48, of Flamborough Road, Leicester, has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body, burglary and three counts of fraud by false misrepresentation.

Richard Chapman, 39, and Christopher Chapman, 35, both of no fixed address, have each been charged with burglary.