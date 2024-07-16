Anjum was jailed at Leeds Crown Court | National World

A mum who knew about a suicide-bombing plan but failed to warn the police after her teenage son was radicalised online has been locked up.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nabeela Anjum, of Upland Road, Roundhay, knew that her son had been viewing terrorist propaganda and that he was in contact with a London-based man, who had bought chemicals to construct a bomb. Anjum became aware but failed to raise the alarm.

The 48-year-old mum-of-two worked as a specialist biomedical scientist at Leeds General Infirmary and later St James’s Hospital. She has since lost her job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was charged by Counter Terrorism Policing North East in October 2023 after police produced a timeline of WhatsApp messages and calls that helped prove she had not disclosed the information. She was found guilty of terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year following a lengthy trial.

She was given a three-year jail sentence this week, made up of two years’ jail and one year extended licence period.

Passing sentence, Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You are a mature woman with a postgraduate degree, who worked at the time for the NHS. You of all people should have realised, and I’m quite sure you did realise, the potentially catastrophic consequences of keeping quiet as you did.”

The London defendant, Al Arfat Hassan, appeared at The Old Bailey in November last year, after an investigation by the Met Police. He pleaded guilty to having 500ml of Acetone and 750 ml Hydrogen Peroxide articles in his possession for a purpose connected with an act of terrorism. He received a seven-year sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nabeela’s son, Sameer, was previously prosecuted and given a custodial sentence for not disclosing to the police Hassan’s terrorist intentions relating to the chemicals. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years after failing to disclose information about Hassan’s acts of terrorism and possessing terrorist material.

It was heard that Hassan was a drill artist who used his music to “glorify” Islamic State killings. He would post videos on social media to which Sameer would respond. Hassan confided in Sameer that he was thinking about committing a suicide bombing, and had even bought some of the ingredients for a bomb.

While Anjum did not support the plan and wanted her son to stay away from Hassan, she did not raise the alarm when she learned of the potential atrocities.