British woman Diana Theodore, 72, who lived in St Lucia, was found dead after an extensive search by police

Diana Theodore was found dead at her home in St Lucia.

Police in St Lucia are investigating the murder of a British pensioner found tied up and lying in a pool of blood under her bed.

According to reports Diana Theodore’s body was found in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Theodore’s dog was also found dead in her home in Choiseul.

What happened to Diana Theodore?

The 72-year-old was found with a severe head wound.

A friend had reported the community activist missing, prompting a police search.

A neighbour told the Sun newspaper: “He came to us and said he had not seen her, so we all went in search of her but did not find her.

“We all went looking to try to find her as she is always at home. It is not like her not to be seen in this small village.

“She was friendly and has been living in Morne Sion for many years now.”

Who was Diana Theodore?

Ms Theodore, a mother-of-one, had moved from the UK to the Caribbean over 30 years ago and lived in Morne Sion, Choiseul, St Lucia.

Ms Theodore had been a long-term member of the Saint Lucia National Trust, and in a statement the group said: “Diana was a passionate and vocal advocate for Saint Lucia’s natural and cultural heritage.

“She was a long-term member of the trust who also served on Council and regularly contributed her ideas, concerns and advice in areas of conservation and community interest.

“Her death is a great loss and Diana will be greatly missed.”

What have police said?

In an interview with a radio station in St Lucia - 88.5 Soufriere FM, Superintendent of police, Luke Defraitus appealed for information and said: “We are questioning persons who reisde in the area, but at this point we have not found ourselves to have any suspect.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports that a police spokesman said that they are investigating the murder.

“The police are continuing with the investigation into the homicide which happened over the weekend. We are following all lines of inquiry and will leave no stones unturned.