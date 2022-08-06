Emergency services were called to the Parkdean Resort late on Friday 5 August

Police at Camber Sands (image: Getty Images)

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a beach resort in East Sussex.

The incident took place at the Parkdean holiday park, which is situated close to the beach at Camber Sands late on Friday evening (5 August).

Reports say an altercation in the wake of Crystal Palace’s football game against Arsenal preceeded the suspected murder.

So, where exactly is Camber Sands - and what do we know so far about the death Sussex Police are treating as a suspected murder?

Camber Sands stretches for several miles between Sussex and Kent (image: Getty Images)

Where is Camber Sands?

Camber Sands is a beach that straddles the border of East Sussex and Kent in the South East of England.

A sandy beach that runs from the River Rother and town of Rye in the East, Camber Sands continues for seven miles until it reaches shingle close to Dungeness, Kent.

The Parkdean holiday park sits close to the beach and neighbours a Pontins holiday resort.

The family-orientated resort is one of 66 Parkdean owns and operates along the coastlines of England, Scotland and Wales.

Its Camber Sands site offers an “action-packed break” and boasts a “fantastic schedule of family entertainment” according to the holiday park’s website.

Camber Sands is a major hub for sunseekers (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What do we know about Camber Sands death?

According to NationalWorld’s sister title SussexWorld, emergency services were called to the Camber Sands area at 10.50pm on Friday 5 August.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said there had been reports of an altercation involving a group of people on Lydd Road - a road that runs past the Parkdean resort.

According to a report in The Sun, the victim was said to have gotten into a row after the end of the opening match of the Premier League season between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The game was being shown in The Showbar at the site.

However, it is unclear whether the football match was the cause of the altercation.

Paramedics attended the scene alongside the police and were attempting to save a 58-year-old man following the incident.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning (6 August).

The emergency services said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police said, and have been remanded in custody.

Sussex Police have also sought to provide reassurance to the public.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm,” said Detective superintendent Jon Hull in a statement.

“Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim’s next of kin are supported by specialist officers.”

A spokesperson for the holiday park said: "On the evening of Friday 5 August a serious incident occurred within our complex area.