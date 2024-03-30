Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doorbell footage captured the moment the killers fled in two getaway cars after the brutal killing in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 22, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, were caught after officers saw them dumping weapons in a bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police drone filmed the thugs being arrested by armed officers and a dog team who surrounded their Audi getaway car. The gang planned the attack after receiving inside information from Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, who leaked his delivery route.

The murderers then lay in wait before ambushing Aurman as he prepared to deliver parcels on a residential street. After attacking Aurman, the men fled the scene in a white Mercedes and a grey Audi.

Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh were found guilty of murder and Sukhmandeep Singh was found guilty of manslaughter. Picture: West Mercia Police / SWNS

The Audi was later stopped where Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh were arrested. Inside man Sukhmandeep Singh was arrested a few days later in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

Four of the gang were found guilty of murder after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court. Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, said: “The attack on Aurman Singh was planned and organised by a group of men who armed themselves with weapons and used a level of violence that can only suggest they intended to kill him.

“They used inside information to pick a location where they knew he would be and lay in wait before carrying out the brutal attack in broad daylight. We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.”