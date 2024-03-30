Murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh: Police footage of gang fleeing the scene & their subsequent arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the dramatic moment armed police swooped on a gang who murdered a DPD driver as he delivered parcels in broad daylight. Delivery driver Aurman Singh, 23, was hacked to death by four men who were armed with an axe, a hockey stick and a shovel, on August 21 last year.
Doorbell footage captured the moment the killers fled in two getaway cars after the brutal killing in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 22, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, were caught after officers saw them dumping weapons in a bin.
A police drone filmed the thugs being arrested by armed officers and a dog team who surrounded their Audi getaway car. The gang planned the attack after receiving inside information from Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, who leaked his delivery route.
The murderers then lay in wait before ambushing Aurman as he prepared to deliver parcels on a residential street. After attacking Aurman, the men fled the scene in a white Mercedes and a grey Audi.
The Audi was later stopped where Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh were arrested. Inside man Sukhmandeep Singh was arrested a few days later in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.
Four of the gang were found guilty of murder after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court. Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, said: “The attack on Aurman Singh was planned and organised by a group of men who armed themselves with weapons and used a level of violence that can only suggest they intended to kill him.
“They used inside information to pick a location where they knew he would be and lay in wait before carrying out the brutal attack in broad daylight. We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.”
In a statement, Aurman's devastated family said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family. It is an unbearable loss for us which has changed our lives.”