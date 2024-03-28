Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shocking train knife attack in south-east London.

The British Transport Police confirmed that a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack on board a train at Beckenham Junction station. The force also said that a knife was also recovered following his arrest.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. It comes as shocking footage was uploaded to social media showing the brutal attack, in which fellow passengers could be heard pleading with the attacker to stop.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network. High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public.