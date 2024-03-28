A still from a video uploaded to social media by a horrified passenger who witnessed a stabbing on a train in south London yesterday

The search continues for an attacker who stabbed a man on a train in south London and left him with life-threatening injuries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday. Footage shared on social media showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a face mask holding a large blade, while onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.

BTP said on Wednesday night: “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect for a stabbing at Beckenham Junction. You will see an enhanced police presence across stations in the area throughout the night and into tomorrow. We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.”

No arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing, BTP added. Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm.