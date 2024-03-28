Beckenham stabbing: Police continue search for knifeman after train attack
The search continues for an attacker who stabbed a man on a train in south London and left him with life-threatening injuries.
British Transport Police (BTP) said it received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday. Footage shared on social media showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a face mask holding a large blade, while onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.
BTP said on Wednesday night: “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect for a stabbing at Beckenham Junction. You will see an enhanced police presence across stations in the area throughout the night and into tomorrow. We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.”
No arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing, BTP added. Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm.
A Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately. All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries. We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”