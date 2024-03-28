Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A manhunt has been launched by police after two men were seriously injured in a knife attack on a platform of a London tube station.

The suspect attacked the two men on the northbound platform of Kennington station at around 10.37pm on Wednesday, March 27. British Transport Police (BTP) officers attended the scene alongside Met Police officers, however the suspect had left the area before authorities arrived.

The two men were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, to be treated for their injuries. They remain in a critical but stable condition.

Officers believe that the incident is not connected to a stabbing attack which took place on a train at Beckenham Junction earlier that same day. Terrified passengers on that train captured footage of the knifeman as he attacked another passenger on the carriage.

BTP Officers are urging anyone with any information about the Kennington stabbing to come forward. Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: “We understand that people will be worried by this senseless attack. Our teams have been working throughout the night, aided by CCTV footage, forensics and detailed accounts from witnesses at the scene.