Lisa Pour, mother-of-three, disappeared in January 2013 and police enquiries since then have failed to find out what happened to her

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman a decade ago have launched a murder probe.

Enquiries into the mother-of-three have been ongoing for the past 10 years but have failed to find out what happened to her - but detectives now believe she is dead.

Lisa Pour was 40 when she vanished on 16 January 2013. She was last seen by a probation officer in Willesden Green, north-west London.

Ms Pour was staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road when she disappeared but was known to be frequently around Camden and Brent, and to socialise with drug takers.

In January, her family offered a £10,000 reward to anyone coming forward with significant information.

The investigation has been passed to murder detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Lisa was a mother of three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.”

Ms Pour’s father said he wants to find “justice” for his daughter and to “find her body so she can properly be laid to rest”.

Reza Pour said: “Lisa’s absence in our lives has been a daily struggle but we always held on to the hope that she might still come back to us.

“To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa.”

He added: “Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest.”

Police say Ms Pour was about 5ft 2in and slim, with dark hair.