Dash cams have become commonplace in UK vehicles, with road traffic accidents caught on camera

Drivers have escaped narrowly from life or death incident on UK roads, newly-released dash cam footage has shown.

Amongst the footage, released by dash cam company Nextbase, is a clip which shows a brutal pile up on a busy motorway in the middle of a snowstrom as one driver stumbles upon a crash between a lorry and a car.

A dash cam on the rear of the vehicle shows a careless driver failing to slow down in time to clear the incident. The two drivers can be seen in the footage leaving their vehicles to discuss the rear-end collision, as traffic came to a standstill on the road.

However, a large lorry then comes crashing behind the vehicle, with the two people barely making it out of the way safety as one of the cars goes flying across the road.

Dashcam footage had captured some near-misses on the UK’s roads. (Credit: Nextbase)

Several clips from the footage shows near-misses on narrow country roads, with reckless junction exits and dangerous overtaking leading to cars being flipped.

City roads are just as bad as motorway and country routes, with one piece of footage showing a motorcyclist being hit by an absent-minded driver preapring to turn into a junction.

What is a Dash cam?

Dash cams have become commonplace in the UK in the past few years.

These are small cameras placed on the front dashboard and/or rear window of a vehicle.

It allows for footage of journeys to be recorded, and in the event of a crash or inicident on the road, provides extra evidence for cases.

To mark National Dash Cam Day on 4 August, Nextbase have released research which shows around three quarters of UK drivers have been involved in near-miss accidents and witness around 14 illegal incidents per week.

However, 75% of drivers have never reported road incidents to the police, with 41% unsure of how to do so without sufficient evidence.

The company have launched a National dash cam safety portal which allows drivers to upload their dashcam footage as evidence of dangerous driving on UK roads, with around 70% of the clips so far submitted leading to further action from police forces.

Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at Nextbase, said, “We created the Portal to make roads safer. Road users can send in video from any device and help to get dangerous drivers off the road.

“Police aren’t just sitting on these videos – they are using them. Almost every force in the country is now signed up, with the remaining handful intending to do so soon.