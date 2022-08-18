The children were between five and 10 years old had been dead a number of years

A family made a grisly discovery after returning home from an auction with two suitcases in New Zealand.

Upon opening their new purchases, they discovered the bodies of two children hidden inside of them.

Police have said that they are aged between five and 10.

A “rigerous” investigation has been launched.

Here is all you need to know:

What have police said?

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau District Crime Manager said: “Police investigating the discovery of human remains in Manurewa on Thursday 11 August are now in a position to provide an update.

“Today’s update will be extremely upsetting news for the community to hear.

“Initial post-mortem examinations have been carried out and the results show that the remains found in two suitcases are that of two primary school-aged children.

“Early indications suggest these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week.

“Formal identification procedures are still ongoing, which means Police are not yet able to comment on the identities of the children.

“Once this is completed our priority is to contact the next of kin.”

He continued: “We want to reassure the community our investigation is continuing to establish the facts to ascertain the full circumstances around the deaths of these children.

“This includes establishing when, where, and how.

“The nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation.

“However, we are continuing to treat this matter very seriously and we are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of these children to account.

Police in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Where were the suitcases bought from?

The family who made the discovery purchased some abandoned goods from a storage unit in an online auction.

Mr Vaaelua emphasised they had nothing to do with the deaths and had been understandably distressed by their discovery.

He said: “We reiterate that the occupants of the Moncrieff Avenue property are not connected to their deaths.

“They are understandably distressed by the discovery, and they have asked for privacy. We are ensuring there is support in place for them.

“Police will continue to provide further updates as our investigation allows, but as the community will appreciate, Police aren’t able to comment on many specifics of the active homicide investigation.

“Anyone with concerns they would like to raise are asked to contact Police.”

What has happened in the investigation so far?

Police first set up a crime scene at the Auckland home last week and opened a homicide investigation, but had declined to go into the details of the case until Thursday.

Mr Vaaelua said identification procedures for the children were ongoing but that they have relatives living in New Zealand.

He also said police had contacted Interpol and overseas policing agencies – a possible indication police might believe the suspect or suspects are now living abroad.

Case described as a “difficult one”

“The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children,” Mr Vaaelua said.

He said it was a difficult case for the investigative team.

“No matter how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task,” he said.