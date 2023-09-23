A PSNI officer in his 30s has been accused of assault, driving with excess alcohol in system, and disorderly behaviour

A serving police officer has been charged with offences including drink-driving, assault, and disorderly behaviour following an incident at a hotel in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer, who is in his 30s, had been attending a wedding with colleagues when the alleged offences occurred on Thursday (21 September). He was off duty at the time.

On Saturday (23 September), the PSNI revealed that he had been charged. A spokesperson said: “Police investigating an incident at a hotel in Ballymena on Thursday, 21 September have charged a man to court.

“The 30-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, four counts of common assault, and disorderly behaviour.

“He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 19 October.”

A Professional Standards Department misconduct probe is ongoing in addition to the criminal investigation.