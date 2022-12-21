4. Andrezej Latoszewski.

Andrezej Latoszewski showed little emotion as he was jailed in November for at least 39 years over the murder of his partner’s son. Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her long-term partner Latoszewski. Footage revealed weeks of abuse endured by Sebastian before he died, with footage played to jurors including Latoszewski beating Sebastian’s with what appears to have been a slat from a bed, making him do exercises, and whipping him with an extension cable to “spur him on”. Video from Latoszewski’s phone also contained clips of him verbally abusing the visibly upset teenager. On the day before Sebastian’s death, on 13 August 2021, Latoszewski was seen on CCTV forcing food and drink into the boy’s mouth and stabbing him a number of times with a needle in the groin and thigh.