Nursery worker Helen Walker, of Watson Avenue, Mansfield, who has been jailed for five months at Nottingham Crown Court after smearing food on a child's face Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/SWNS

A nursery worker has been jailed for pushing leftover food scraps into a toddler’s face

A nursery worker who smeared food in a child's face has been jailed.

Helen Walker scooped up leftover scraps and pushed them in the toddler’s face before ignoring his cries of distress. Immediately following the incident, on February 24 last year, the 49-year-old attempted to cover up what she had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker, of Watson Avenue, Mansfield, was jailed for five months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday. She had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of assault, ill-treatment or neglect of a child.

When police were alerted about the incident, detectives began a detailed investigation into exactly what had happened. By analysing CCTV footage, they were able to prove Walker had scooped up the food and then deliberately sought out the child, who has additional needs.

After smearing the food in his face, Walker was then seen to attempt to cover up the offence. She was seen on CCTV approaching another child and loudly suggested the young victim had taken the food from them.

Investigator Jacqui Edwards, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nursery staff are placed in the ultimate position of trust to care for young children. Walker betrayed that trust with these appalling actions, which are further aggravated by the fact our young victim has additional needs. She then tried to portray the child as a troublemaker in an attempt to conceal what she had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safeguarding of children is of paramount importance to the force. Once alerted to this offence, specialist officers have carried out a thorough investigation which has led to this outcome in court.

“I would like to thank the child’s parents for their help through what must have been a very difficult experience. We will continue to support them in any way we can.