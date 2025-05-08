Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV expert has been charged with terror offences.

Art dealer Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, who has appeared several times on the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, faces eight counts of failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector, contrary to section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is the first person to be charged with the specific offence.

Oghenochuko - known as Ochuko - Ojiri, an expert from TV's Bargain Hunt | BBC

Described as an “expert” in a Bargain Hunt Q&A on the BBC’s website, Ojiri - known as Ochuko Ojiri - said he was “absolutely obsessed” with collecting contemporary art, paintings, prints, sculpture and drawings.

He has also appeared on the broadcaster’s Antiques Road Trip since 2021. The charges relate to a period from October 2020 to December 2021.

They were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the Met’s National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit, the force said. The Treasury, HMRC and the Met’s Arts & Antiques Unit were all also involved in the probe.

Ojiri, of west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Ojiri Gallery declined to comment.