A top sportsman has been fined £70,000 for drink driving after he crashed into a tree.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy, 29, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He was charged by postal requisition on June 19 after he drove his grey Mercedes A Class off the road and into a tree in Hermitage, Berkshire, at about 12.05am on April 27.

He had a passenger with him at the time, who was the owner of the car, the court heard. They were both taken to hospital after the crash.

Jockey Oisin Murphy arrives at Reading Magistrates' Court for a drink-driving hearing | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Murphy was later discharged to take a breathalyser test at a police station at about 7am, which showed a reading of 66mg per 100 millilitres of breath.

This meant he was “just shy of twice above the drink-driving limit” at the time of driving, prosecutor Richard Atkins told the court.

Sporting a dark blue suit, white shirt and tie, Murphy only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address, before entering his guilty plea.

Judge Sam Goozee, sentencing, told Murphy: “You are lucky that neither you, your passenger, or the public were injured by your actions. I do balance that with the remorse you have shown for your actions. You have also recognised that you have let the public down by virtue of your actions, and your colleagues in the racing world.”

Murphy received a £70,000 fine, with a £2,000 surcharge and £85 in costs.