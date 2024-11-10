One person has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were called to the scene at Wells Park Road in Sydenham at around 10.10am on Sunday morning (November 10) following reports of a shooting. A man was found with gunshot injuries, with the victim losing his life at the scene.

A woman was found with gunshot injuries and has been transported to hospital. The Met Police said that she was not in a life-threatening condition.

One person has died and two others have been left injured following a "senseless" shooting in Sydenham, London. | Google Maps

A third person was also taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, although their condition is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation following the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made so far, with the force appealing for information.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “I know people will be shocked by this senseless act of violence, all the more so on a Sunday morning in a residential area. I share their concerns and can assure the local community that the Met’s response, alongside our partners, has been rapid.

“We are determined to safeguard the community, to get to the bottom of what happened here and bring those responsible to justice. You will see a considerable number of additional officers in the area, including forensic experts. Police cordons are likely to remain in place for some time so that they can carry out their vital work.

“Officers will also be patrolling the area. I urge anyone with information to speak with those officers. A number of people have already contacted us, and we need that flow of information from anyone who saw or heard anything of note to continue. We also need to hear from anyone who has phone, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X on @MetCC with reference number 2527/10nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.