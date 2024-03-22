A £50,000 reward has been offered to find the person responsible for the death of Robert Hart, pictured, at the Parklife festival in Manchester in 2014. Detectives have made an appeal on Crimewatch Live.

Robert Hart, 26, from Macclesfield, died at Parklife in Heaton Park in Manchester in 2014 after being punched while waiting for Snoop Dogg to go on stage. The reward ‘is payable for information that leads to charge and conviction’.

Detectives investigating the incident made a fresh appeal on Crimewatch Live today as the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident approaches. He was punched on June 7 - reportedly after stepping in to protect his girlfriend who was being hit by an inflatable toy - and died a few days later from his injuries.

Robert’s attacker, who has never been identified, was mixed race, in his mid-20s, about 6ft 1in and muscular with short, dark hair which was shaved at the sides.

Police say he may have been with several people including a woman described as white, in her mid-20s with blonde, shoulder-length hair, around 5ft 7in and possibly wearing a pink T-shirt.

On the BBC's Crimewatch Live, Det Insp Madeline Kelly, from GMP’s Major Crime Review Team, said: “Even though this terrible incident was almost 10 years ago, it will still be fresh in the minds of many people, especially Robert’s family and people who were at Parklife. Despite the passing of time, the heartache felt by Robert’s family has not faded.

“Just as we were in 2014, we are determined to catch the person responsible which is why we are taking a fresh look at the evidence and appealing for the assistance of the public. We are appealing for people to dig deep into their consciences – it you were one of the people involved on the day we would urge you to come forward. No-one went to the festival that weekend with thoughts of violence.

"Allegiances and friendships will have changed so if anyone has any information they can report it to police in confidence, particularly if they feel they could not before. We are also asking for people at Parklife on Saturday, June 7 2014 to share their photos and videos with us – especially people who were around the main stage at around 9pm just after Rudimental had finished their set and before Snoop Dogg was due on.”

Crimewatch Live replayed some of the original appeal from 2014 to coincide with what would have been Robert’s 36th birthday at the start of March.

Robert’s mum Elaine said: “Robert loved music and played his guitar all the time – music was the reason he went to Parklife. He didn’t go to Parklife for anything other than for his love of music. I visit him every week in Macclesfield Cemetery – he shouldn’t be there, he should be here, enjoying and living his life to the full with a family of his own.”

Investigators have set up a Major Incident Public Portal – photos and videos can be uploaded by clicking here or by emailing [email protected].