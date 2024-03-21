Police launch woodland operation to find missing Doncaster woman last seen one week ago
Police have launched a woodland operation in search of a 63-year-old woman from Doncaster, who has been missing since Thursday, March 14. Pam Johnson, who also goes by the name Shirley, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue a week ago at around 7pm and is believed to have been sighted on CCTV in the area about 30 minutes later.
South Yorkshire Police said its specialist officers have joined forces with Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search nearby Sandall Beat Wood to trace Pam's movements and locate her, together with the support from partners, community groups and friends.
The force said in a statement: "Those living locally will see a significant presence around Sandall Beat Wood and the surrounding area throughout the day as these searches continue. We continue to appeal to anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that can help, to report it to us."
Pam is a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.
Anyone with information can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
