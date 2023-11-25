Police dog chases down suspected car thief - after police vehicle he is in is rammed in Nottinghamshire
Police dog Wolf was in a car which was rammed - and he then apprehended a suspected car thief
A suspected car thief was chased down and detained by a police dog – just after the police car the animal was on patrol in was rammed.
Police dog Wolf and his handler were on routine patrol at around 3am on Wednesday when they pulled up behind a stolen car in a car park in Nottingham Road, Selston. The car, which had been taken from the area the previous afternoon, was immediately reversed into the police vehicle before a suspect ran off.
However, he was no match for PD Wolf who chased him down and grabbed hold of him. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.
Det Chief Insp Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our team of police dogs and their expert handlers are an invaluable resource for the force, and this was another good example of what they can do. Offences of this nature are extremely upsetting for victims and I am pleased that on this occasion we were able to recover this vehicle so quickly."
