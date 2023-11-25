Police dog Wolf was in a car which was rammed - and he then apprehended a suspected car thief

A suspected car thief was chased down and detained by a police dog – just after the police car the animal was on patrol in was rammed.

Police dog Wolf and his handler were on routine patrol at around 3am on Wednesday when they pulled up behind a stolen car in a car park in Nottingham Road, Selston. The car, which had been taken from the area the previous afternoon, was immediately reversed into the police vehicle before a suspect ran off.

However, he was no match for PD Wolf who chased him down and grabbed hold of him. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.