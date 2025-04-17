Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was raped in a London park and had to be taken to hospital.

The girl approached officers in the area and said she had been attacked in Primrose Hill Park around 11pm on Friday night (April 11), near Regents Park Road.

She was flown to the hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. Police have established a crime scene at the park, but no arrests have been made so far.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Officers on patrol were flagged down by a 16-year-old girl in Regents Park Road at 10.50pm on Friday, April 11 who reported that she had been raped in Primrose Hill. She was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“She is being supported by specialist officers. A crime scene is in place in Primrose Hill.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 8380/11APR. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.”