Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal after two cygnets were killed in Barnsley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said that a large cygnet was found dead next to Hoyle Mill Ponds in Dearne Valley Park on Thursday, October 3. A second cygnet was found this next morning with gunshot wounds on its body, while police believe a third from a herd of eight has gone missing.

The force said in a statement: “We are now working closely with the RSPCA to find those responsible for the death of the swans, which we believe may shed further light on the other callous acts. If you have information that you believe can assist officers with their inquiry, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 374 of 14 October 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Chief Inspector for South Yorkshire, Lynsey Harris, said: “It is absolutely disgusting that someone has purposefully targeted and killed these beautiful young birds who would have brought a lot of joy to people visiting this park. We’d appeal to anyone with first-hand knowledge about this cruel incident to contact either ourselves or the police.”

Are swans legally protected in the UK?

Wild birds in the UK, including swans and cygnets, are legally protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Under this, it is legal to intentionally kill, injure or take wild birds expect under licence.

Offenders face a maximum of six months in prison and an unlimited fine if found guilty.