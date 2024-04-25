Prisoner Jamie Ross, 29, who has gone on the run in Edinburgh after slipping his handcuffs while out on day release for a funeral Picture: Police Scotland

The hunt is on for a prisoner who slipped his handcuffs while allowed out at a funeral and has gone on the run.

Jamie Ross, 29, is thought to have been in Howdenhall Road in Edinburgh at about 12.28pm. He was last seen shortly after near the Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh.

While police have released a straight appeal for information without mentioning the background, it’s been reported that he was on day release to attend a funeral. He was said to be with guards, and the prisoner transportation service GEOAmey has described it as "disappointing" that Ross had used the funeral as an opportunity to escape.

A spokesperson said: "Our officers recognise the emotional significance of events such as funerals and try to show compassion and understanding whilst escorting persons in custody. It is therefore disappointing when this is abused and used as an opportunity to evade detention."

The Sun has reported that Ross slipped his handcuffs and disappeared at the end of the funeral.

Police say Ross has links across Edinburgh, particularly in the south of the city, and Aberdeen. He is white, 5ft 9in with dark hair and bushy eyebrows, blue eyes and a tattoo of the word ‘dad’ on his right hand. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark trousers and grey trainers.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie with support from specialist officers. While Jamie is believed to have connections to the south of Edinburgh we are keeping an open mind regarding his whereabouts at this time and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.