A group of people who attempted to kidnap a coroner and take over a court based on their pseudo-legal beliefs have been jailed.

Mark Kishon Christopher, 59, of Claremont Road in London, led Matthew Dean Martin, 47, of Evelyn Dennington Road in London, and married couple Sean Harper, 38 and Shiza Harper, 45 both of Benfleet Park Road, Benfleet, in entering Seax House in Chelmsford on the afternoon of April 20, 2023. Upon entering, the group, wearing hi-vis jackets, body cameras and carrying handcuffs, demanded to know where HM Coroner Lincoln Brookes was and told the court that they were shutting it down.

The group then intimidated the sitting coroner after being told that Mr Brookes was not in the building, using violence and threatening her to tell them where she and her family lived. After police arrived at the building, Christopher told them they they were “shutting the court down”.

(L-R, top to bottom) Shiza Harper, Sean Harper, Mark Kishon Christopher, Matthew Dean Martin have been jailed after attempting to kidnap an Essex coroner. | Essex Police

The court heard that Christopher, Martin, and the Harpers were part of an an Organised Pseudo legal Commercial Argument (OPCA) Group called the Federal Postal Court Judges. These are groups which do not recognise the law and position themselves as having authority above this. Essex Police said that this group in particular believed that they have the power of arrest and had previously discussed corporal punishment.

The court also heard that Martin and the Harpers were “students” of Christopher, who they had discovered by watching his training videos. The group believed that they were able to overpower Mr Brookes’ authority and executed a warrant using fictional powers they believed they had.

Matthew Dean Martin, and Sean and Shiza Harper at court earlier this year. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police arrested the group near to another court in Southend, finding evidence and item indicating that they were intending on causing harm to Mr Brookes. Sean and Shiza Harper were found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment, while Matthew Dean Martin was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of criminal damage and assault by beating.

Mark Kishon Christopher was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment. He was also found guilty of sending a letter or email with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

The Harpers and Martin were sentenced to 30 months behind bars each and are expected to serve half of this time in custody. Christopher was sentenced to seven years and is expected to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.

Restraining orders were also issued to Christopher and Martin which prohibits them from contact any victims or entering a court in England or Wales without prior appointment. Judge Mr Justice Goss said of the group: “Considerable fear was caused to victims of all your actions on that day. These were offences of high culpability and deterrent sentences are appropriate.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson of Essex Police said: “There’s no doubt that this was an unusual and challenging investigation for Essex Police detectives. “The lead investigator PC Thomas Berry and colleagues in our CID, had the challenge of cutting through this group’s ludicrous beliefs in order to identify the motive, offences committed and identify any wider threats, especially given concern around HM The King’s approaching Coronation.

“Whilst we appreciate freedom of opinion, this group’s ideologies are nothing more than nonsensical intimidation and oppression with no regard for the law. Kishon Christopher told the group that they could take control of an active court, make arrests, and threaten public servants who were just trying to do their job supporting the people of Essex.”