A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a horror crash during a police chase.

West Yorkshire Police said that a motorcycle, which had two males on board, failed to stop for police in the Eccleshill area of Bradford at about 1.19pm on Monday, October 28. After failing to stop for police, the motorcycle as spotted heading toward the city centre on Harrogate Road.

The force confirmed as police chased the motorcycle, it collided with a red Vauxhall Corsa. The incident hospitalised both men on the motorcycle, with one suffering what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The second male was injured but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. There were no other reported injuries.

The force said in a statement: “Road closures remain in place and an investigation has begun into how the collision occurred. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been notified.

“Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police on 101, or by using the livechat facility. The log reference is 726 of 28 October.”