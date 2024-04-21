Rachel McDaid was found dead in her home in Eastwood, Nottingham, on April 19, 2024 Picture released by Nottinghamshire Police

The heartbroken family of a woman killed in her home have spoken of the “irreparable” damage caused by her death.

Rachel McDaid was found dead at a house in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire shortly after 11am on Friday. Two days on from the devastating discovery, Rachel’s family have released a statement paying tribute to the 53-year-old mum of three.

They said: “We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin. Rachel has been taken from us suddenly and we are unable to come to terms with the fact we will never see her beautiful face and smile again.

“As a family we were all so close, sharing jokes and precious time together, and the hole that has been left with the loss of Rachel is irreparable. We are truly devastated.”

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We cannot begin to understand the pain that Rachel’s family are currently going through. I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time and reassure them that we are doing everything in our powers to bring them justice.

“We’ve arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, and they remain in custody where they’re currently being questioned. I’d once again like to stress that we believe this to be an isolated occurrence and that there is no wider risk to the public.”