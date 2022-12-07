Surrey Police have said two arrests on Tuesday night are not thought to be linked to the raid on Raheem Sterling’s house, which is also in the Oxshott area.

The two men arrested on Tuesday night for attempted burglary are not thought to be linked to the raid on England star Raheem Sterling’s home, police have said.

The football superstar flew home from the World Cup in Qatar after his Surrey mansion was burgled. Surrey Police have said it is investigating an attempted burglary near the Chelsea star’s home in Oxshott. Two people were arrested on Tuesday night during the incident.

However the force said that “at this time” it is not linked to Saturday’s break-in at Sterling’s family home. His partner, Paige Milian, reported a burglary to the police at the weekend after discovering valuables - such as watches and jewellery - had been stolen.

The Chelsea player left England’s World Cup base in Qatar to return to the UK ahead of the team’s last-16 encounter with Senegal. It is unknown whether he will fly back to the Middle East ahead of Saturday quarter-final against France.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling celebrating the footballers 25th birthday in 2019 (Photo: Instagram/@paigemilian)

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody,” the new statement read.

“Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

“At this time these arrests are not being linked to an ongoing investigation into a burglary which received significant media coverage over the weekend. That separate investigation remains ongoing and as of 12pm on Wednesday December 7 no arrests have been made in connection with that.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Surrey Police previously confirmed they are investigating the raid on Sterling’s £6million Saturday, which led to the England ace flying home from the World Cup and missing the last 16 clash against Senegal.

The England international has been left shaken and concerned about the well-being of his partner Ms Milian and their three children. Intial reports suggested Ms Milian, 27, was at home when the burglars broke in, but the force said she arrived home some time after the inicident at the £6million Surrey pad.

A statement from Surrey Police read: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday, 3 December after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing.

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

In a press conference after the game, Southgate told reporters: “Raheem, as the FA statement says, is having to deal with a family situation, so he’s going back to England. We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.