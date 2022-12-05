The England forward left the World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family in the UK after armed intruders broke into his Surrey home

England captain Harry Kane sent his best wishes to Sterling at the man of the match press conference in Al Khor.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” he said. “It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends have to deal with something like that.

“We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

What happened?

The England forward returned to the UK from Qatar on Sunday (4 December) after armed intruders broke into his Surrey home while his family were inside. Sterling was absent from the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday following the incident on Saturday evening.

A statement from Surrey Police read: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday, December 3 after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing.

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

It is not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will return for Saturday’s match against France, with Southgate admitting he and everyone else would have to “wait and see” regarding Sterling’s availability.

Who is his partner Paige Milian?

Milian is Sterling’s 27 year old fiance, who manages Colossal Sports Management, owns her own real estate company called Milian Property, and is a qualified accountant.

The couple reportedly dated for a few years whilst Sterling played for Queens Park Rangers and Milian worked at JD Sports, but split back in 2012. In 2015, the two got back together, with the pair moving in together into their £3.5 million house in Cheshire.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling celebrating the footballers 25th birthday in 2019 (Photo: Instagram/@paigemilian)

Sterling popped the question back in 2018, and the two have plans to get married in either the UK or in Jamaica, which is where Sterling is from. Their marriage plans were reportedly pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the world go into lockdown in 2020.

Milian and Sterling have kept their relationship relatively private from the public, however they do share their family life on social media, with Milian regularly sharing pictures to her Instagram account with over 105k followers.

Do they have children?

Sterling and Milian share two children together, however Sterling’s first child, and only daughter, Melody Rose, was born in 2012 following a brief relationship when the couple were split up.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling share two sons together, as well as a daughter from one of Sterling’s previous relationships (Photo: Instagram/@paigemilian)