The rapper posted about Elon Musk after he was suspended from Twitter

The rapper’s behaviour has been the subject of interest for some time after posting antisemitic tweets back in October, stating that he was going to go “ death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”. Since then, West has continued to spread antisemitic messages, with the musician most recently appearing on the show InfoWars, hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones , in which he repeatedly praised Hilter and the Nazi’s

What did Kanye West say on Instagram?

West shared a post on Instagram which said that he thought that Musk could be “half Chinese”.

The post read: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?

“Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… well let’s not forget about Obama.

“I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet.

“YE24 let’s unify and find out LUAFO.”

“LUAFO” stands for “Let’s Unify and Find Out”.

In the caption of the post, West wrote: “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

Has Elon Musk responded?

Musk acknowledged West’s post about him on Twitter - replying to an account which said “Kanye West says he believes Elon Musk is a half-Chinese “genetic hybrid””, Musk wrote: “I take that as a compliment!”

Responding to Musk’s response, West published a follow up post on Instagram which shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet, with the caption: “It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand……”

West’s posts come after he was suspended from Twitter once again by Musk following a series of erratic tweets, including ones that allegedly showed texts between himself and Musk, praise for Balenciaga following recent backlash against the company and a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Replying to one Twitter user, who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Musk replied: “I tried my best.

“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Musk followed up with another tweet which said: “Just clarifying that [West’s] account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

He also tweeted out the acronym “FAFO”, which stands for “f**k around and find out”.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Prior to his suspension, West appeared on the show InfoWars, hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he repeatedly praised Hilter and the Nazi’s.

During the interview, West said that the “Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world” and that every human being has something of value and something they brought to the table, especially Hitler”.

Jones attempted to have West say that the thing he liked about Hitler and the Nazis were the “Hugo Boss uniforms” and that was it, but West said: “No, there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler, a lot of things.”