The 21-year-old artist walked the red carpet in an outfit featuring Kanye West in a statement against his antisemitic comments

Israeli pop star, Noa Kirel has sent a strong message, after walking the red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Dusseldorf in an outfit that features the face of rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.

The 21-year-old singer and songwriter said it was “a fashion item with a message for the whole world” telling the media “We have been experiencing a lot of antisemitism, especially in light of Kanye West’s statements.”

Kirel won the MTV EMA for “Best Israeli Act” between 2017 and 2021 and in August 2022 was announced as the Israeli contestant for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 that will be held in Liverpool.

Her outfit aimed to turn attention away from West’s antisemitic comments to a positive place through fashion.

The American rapper made headlines after making a series of antisemtic comments online, with brands including Adidas, Gap, Balengcia and Foot Locker dropping him.

So what did Noa Kirel say about her outfit at the MTV EMAs? Here’s everything you need to know.

Noa Kirel attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Pic: Getty Images for MTV)

Who is Noa Kirel?

Kirel is an Israeli singer, actress and television host. Born in the town of Ra’anana, in 2001, the 21-year-old is best known for her hit singles including “Pouch,” “Million Dollar” and “Tikitas.”

On her website Kirel says: “Dancing, singing, writing, acting, and performing come from the same creative place for me, because they’re all a part of the story I want to tell.” She adds: “When I write a song, I see the visuals in my brain, the dance, the colours, and the performance. It’s one unit.”

What did she wear to the MTV Awards?

Kirel, who was making her fifth appearance at the MTV Awards arrived wearing a dark metallic two piece, with a print of the face of controversial American rapper Kanye West, who also goes by the name Ye.

The look was completed with gold chains which featured the Hebrew word “Chai”, which consists of two Hebrew letters, a chet “ח” and yud “י”to spell “חי” and translates to mean life. Her outfit also included Stars of David, also known as the Magen David or “Shield of David”.

Kirel shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram, along with the caption, “Oh ye...”

The outfit was designed by stylist Itay Bezaleli, fashion designer Yuval Alroey, and jeweller Maya Geller. Bezaleli credited Kirel for the idea and commended her for turning attention from West’s antisemitic comments to a positive place through fashion.

Speaking to Israeli news outlet Ynet he said: “This is a clothing set that stands out on the red carpet with a strong message, not just a beautiful piece of clothing.”

What did she say about Ye outfit?

Speaking about her red carpet outfit, Kirel explained that it was “a fashion item with a message for the whole world; an item that signals that I am both Jewish and Israeli.”