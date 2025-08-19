Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on an escalator at a major railway station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the woman was standing on the escalator when the man came up behind her.

British Transport Police said: “The man stood extremely close before he sexually assaulted her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to this man after a sexual assault at Leeds railway station | British Transport Police

Officers say that the man in the picture may have information which could help their investigation.

It happened at Leeds railway station, at about 8.40pm on Sunday, July 27.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 575 of July 27. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.