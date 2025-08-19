Leeds railway station: Man sexually assaults woman on escalator
It comes after the woman was standing on the escalator when the man came up behind her.
British Transport Police said: “The man stood extremely close before he sexually assaulted her.”
Officers say that the man in the picture may have information which could help their investigation.
It happened at Leeds railway station, at about 8.40pm on Sunday, July 27.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 575 of July 27. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.