Police hunt man after dog injures and chases three female runners in Northamptonshire
Police have released a picture of a man and a dog as part of the investigation.
Three women were running along a footpath and a dog, which was not on its lead, jumped up at them, causing minor injuries. After this, police say it continued to chase them, making them scared for their safety.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
It happened on a footpath between Wheelers Rise and Charlton Road in Croughton, Northamptonshire, between 11.50am and 12.10pm on Sunday, July 20.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and Giving information | Crimestoppers. The incident number is 25000441364.