A dog walker is being hunted after his pet injured and then chased three women out running.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a picture of a man and a dog as part of the investigation.

Three women were running along a footpath and a dog, which was not on its lead, jumped up at them, causing minor injuries. After this, police say it continued to chase them, making them scared for their safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this man after a dog injured and chased three female runners on a footpath | Northamptonshire Police

It happened on a footpath between Wheelers Rise and Charlton Road in Croughton, Northamptonshire, between 11.50am and 12.10pm on Sunday, July 20.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and Giving information | Crimestoppers . The incident number is 25000441364.