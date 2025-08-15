A man was left with “nasty injuries” after being attacked by an XL Bully dog, in an incident in which a woman was also hurt.

The attack happened yesterday happened inside a house, with the animal then going into the back garden. Police arrived and contained, then sedated it. The dog was seized and placed in secure kennels.

The man’s injuries are described as “significant but not life-threatening”, while the woman - the dog’s owner - suffered an arm injury.

Inspector Paul Whitehead said: “A man was left with nasty injuries after he and a woman were bitten during this dog attack.

“It should be noted, however, that this was an isolated incident that took place inside a house, so didn’t pose any wider threat to the public.

“That this was the case was partly down to the fast response of the attending Operational Support and response officers, who managed to contain the dog in the rear garden.

“The animal has since been moved to secure kennels, while an investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened.”

The attack happened in Maple Leaf Gardens, Worksop, in Nottinghamshire.

XL Bully dogs were banned under the last government, with owners having to apply for a exemption licence to keep hold of their pet after February 2024. The dogs are responsible for a string of attacks, and are very strong for their size. It has been suggested that the XL Bullies in this country are inbred as they are descended from a small number of dogs in the founding population.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 629 of 14 August 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.