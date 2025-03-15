Police tasered a vicious XL Bully after it mauled a man and left him seriously injured in his back garden.

A police cordon has been erected around a house on Ripon Drive in West Bromwich after the attack involving a dog thought to be the banned breed. Armed police and a specialist dog unit arrived at the scene on Friday afternoon (14 march) and tasered the canine which died at the scene.

A woman who is friends with the victim said on social media: "It was 3 adult XL bully dogs, 2 of which were in a cage and not out in the open. He was attacked by 1 of them as he was feeding. They were in his property but he wasn't their owner."

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a dog attack at an address on Ripon Drive, West Bromwich, at around 4.40pm today. A man has received serious injuries after being attacked in a garden at the back of the property. Our colleagues from the ambulance service gave him treatment at the scene before he was transported to hospital.

"The dog was Tasered by specialist officers from our dog unit but died at the scene. There is no wider threat to the community. We realise incidents of this nature are concerning to the community so we will have extra officers in the area tonight to offer reassurance. We are in the early stages of our investigation and people with information should contact us via Live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3714 of 14 March."