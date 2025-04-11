Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman is on hospital after being attacked by a dog.

The animal is thought to be an XL Bully, although this has not been confirmed.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, and her injuries have been described as “potentially life-changing” by police.

Emergency services were called to Sutton Avenue in Brislington, Bristol, at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said offices had to use protective shields to ensure their own safety while entering the address. The dog was secured and was due to be taken away by dog handlers.