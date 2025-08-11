A man who kicked his dog six times and punched it three times in 32 seconds has been banned from keeping animals

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dejuany Hall, 23, was taken to court and admitted an animal welfare offence, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Kush, a two-year-old American bulldog cross, was seized by police and placed in the care of the RSPCA after two videos showing Hall’s aggressive behaviour towards him, including kicking and punching his dog multiple times, and shouting aggressively, were shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet who watched the clips said in their report to the court: “Kush did not have his needs met by their owner due to failure to protect him from pain, suffering, injury and disease. Specifically due to inappropriate and aggressive handling. Kush was kicked six times and punched three times within the space of 32 seconds, he was aggressively shouted at for more than 60 seconds.

“Kush will have suffered unnecessarily. The term suffering in this case applies firstly to emotional and psychological distress imposed on Kush during the incident. The level of reaction in terms of cowering and vocalisations would indicate that Kush has experienced this treatment before and is attempting to mitigate the owners actions by cowering and vocalising. Therefore there may also be distress present due to the ongoing threat of living in an unpredictable owner. The distressed vocalisations with repeated cries and screams in both sets of video footage demonstrate the emotional distress this animal was experiencing.

“The suffering is unnecessary and could have completely been avoided. There is never any reason to handle a dog in the way that Kush was handled. Handling dogs with aggression and inciting injury is a completely inappropriate response to any perceived negative behaviour that these dogs may have demonstrated.”

Kush, a two-year-old American bulldog cross, was seized by police and placed in the care of the RSPCA after two videos showing Dejuany Hall’s aggressive behaviour towards him, including kicking him six times and punching three times within 32 seconds | RSPCA

Alongside the 10-year disqualification from owning animals, which he can not appeal for five years, Hall was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £350 costs and £114 victim surcharge when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on July 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation Hall, Fleming Road, Beechdale, Walsall, said he was very sorry and much regretted what had happened and the way he treated Kush. Kush was signed over into the care of the RSPCA for rehoming.