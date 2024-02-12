Ramsgate: Manhunt launched after man thrown with noxious substance at St Laurence Graveyard
Police have launched a manhunt after a man was assaulted with a noxious substance. Kent Police said the victim reported that he had a noxious susbtance thrown at him at 8.20pm on Sunday (February 11) as he was walking along Manston Road and as he entered the St Laurence Graveyard.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to burns to the back of his head. He remains in hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening. The police have since launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been made.
District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Ian Swallow said: "We would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.
"Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage in the area from Margate Road, on to Newington Road and Manston Road, please could you check for anything that may help officers with the investigation.
"Incidents like these are rare but we do not underestimate the impact it has on a community and as a result an increased police presence will be seen in the area as we continue to carry out enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/23590/24.
