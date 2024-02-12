Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a manhunt after a man was assaulted with a noxious substance. Kent Police said the victim reported that he had a noxious susbtance thrown at him at 8.20pm on Sunday (February 11) as he was walking along Manston Road and as he entered the St Laurence Graveyard.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to burns to the back of his head. He remains in hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening. The police have since launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been made.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted with a noxious substance in Ramsgate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Ian Swallow said: "We would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.

"Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage in the area from Margate Road, on to Newington Road and Manston Road, please could you check for anything that may help officers with the investigation.

"Incidents like these are rare but we do not underestimate the impact it has on a community and as a result an increased police presence will be seen in the area as we continue to carry out enquiries."