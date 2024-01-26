Terrell Boyce, 18, has been fund guilty of murder after the fatal stabbing of Ronique Thomas, 33, in the King's Heath area of Birmingham last year. (Credit: West Midlands Police)

A teenager has been found guilty of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Birmingham last year. Ronique Thomas, 33, was stabbed and killed in the King's Heath area of Birmingham on April 26, 2023. Terrell Boyce, 18, has now been found guilty of his murder.

The teenager, of Hazellwell Street, Birmingham, was found guilty following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday January 25. He was also found guilty of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The stabbing occurred after an argument between Mr Tomas and Boyce concerning the ownership of an e-bike near the junction with Queensbridge Road just before 2.30am. Mr Thomas, who had his bike stolen several months before, confronted Boyce when he believed he recognised the e-bike he was riding as his.

Boyce denied to Mr Thomas that the bike was stolen but did return it to him during the argument. Shortly after, Boyce turned up to the workplace of Boyce's partner at a pub in Birmingham, demanding that Mr Thomas return the bike again to him and making threats.

Nathaniel Daly (left) and Kody Stephenson (right) also stood trial after the fatal stabbing of Ronique Thomas. (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Boyce, accompanied by Nathaniel Daly, aged 21 from Benmore Avenue in Birmingham, and Kody Stephenson, aged 20 from Stetchford, then spotted the bike by chance on the street and attempted to take it. The trio brandished knives towards Mr Thomas, with Boyce and Daly pursuing him on foot and stabbing him several times while Stephenson stayed behind to retrieve the bike.

The three then fled the scene to Stephenson's flat on Albert Road. Police, who had attended the scene where Mr Boyce died, filmed from a helicopter as the three men then took a taxi to Hollybank Road where they dumped the weapons.

Boyce and Daly were arrested the next day and in an appeal to find the third man, Stephenson handed himself in. Alongside Boyce being found guilty of murder, Daly was found guilty of manslaughter robbery and possession of a bladed article, while Stephenson was found guilty of robbery. All three are due to be sentenced at a later date.