A man accused of headbutting Manchester United legend Roy Keane at a match hosted at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium last year has been found guilty of common assault.

Scott Law, 43, assaulted the popular football pundit following Arsenal’s 3-1 win over his old team, Manchester United, on September 3. Keane and his Sky Sports punditry colleague Micah Richards were walking from one section of the stadium to another to provide final match analysis when Law, of Waltham Abbey in Essex, headbutted him.

CCTV from the scene was played in court showing the two men immediately following the assault. Law’s lawyers argued that in the footage, the ex-Ireland international player elbowed him in the face.

During the trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Keane said: "There was lots of noise and shouting, as you would expect at a football match.

"I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors. I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn't expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace."

Richards was seen on the CCTV breaking the two men apart, and isolating Law from his colleague. He told the jury at the trial: "I felt sorry for Roy. Just because of the fact you've come to work, to do your job and you've been assaulted.