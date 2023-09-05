Footage shared online after the incident showed Keane's colleague Micah Richards confronting the man who allegedly assaulted Keane

Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted at the Emirates Stadium after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss away to Arsenal. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has been arrested by the Met Police after allegedly assaulting Sky Sports football pundit Roy Keane during an altercation at the Emirates Stadium.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday 3 September. It came as footage was circulated online appearing to show Micah Richards, Keane's collague at Sky Sports, confronting the man in question.

Sky Sports said in a statement that Richards was trying to "defuse" the situation. A spokesperson for the channel said: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."

In a statement, the Met Police said: "Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted. On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

"The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

