Roy Keane assault: man arrested after allegedly assaulting Sky Sports pundit at Emirates Stadium
Footage shared online after the incident showed Keane's colleague Micah Richards confronting the man who allegedly assaulted Keane
A man has been arrested by the Met Police after allegedly assaulting Sky Sports football pundit Roy Keane during an altercation at the Emirates Stadium.
Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday 3 September. It came as footage was circulated online appearing to show Micah Richards, Keane's collague at Sky Sports, confronting the man in question.
Sky Sports said in a statement that Richards was trying to "defuse" the situation. A spokesperson for the channel said: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.
"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."
In a statement, the Met Police said: "Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted. On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).
"The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."
Keane, a former Manchester United captain, was allegedly assaulted after working on the Sky Sports' coverage of the match alongside Micah. The match ended in dramatic fashion after Manchester United had a goal narrowly chopped off for offside, depriving them of a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute, before Arsenal scored two goals in added time to end the match 3-1.