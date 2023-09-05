Telling news your way
Roy Keane assault: man arrested after allegedly assaulting Sky Sports pundit at Emirates Stadium

Footage shared online after the incident showed Keane's colleague Micah Richards confronting the man who allegedly assaulted Keane

By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted at the Emirates Stadium after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss away to Arsenal. (Credit: Getty Images)Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted at the Emirates Stadium after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss away to Arsenal. (Credit: Getty Images)
Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted at the Emirates Stadium after Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss away to Arsenal. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has been arrested by the Met Police after allegedly assaulting Sky Sports football pundit Roy Keane during an altercation at the Emirates Stadium.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday 3 September. It came as footage was circulated online appearing to show Micah Richards, Keane's collague at Sky Sports, confronting the man in question.

Sky Sports said in a statement that Richards was trying to "defuse" the situation. A spokesperson for the channel said:  "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."

In a statement, the Met Police said: "Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted. On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

"The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

Keane, a former Manchester United captain, was allegedly assaulted after working on the Sky Sports' coverage of the match alongside Micah. The match ended in dramatic fashion after Manchester United had a goal narrowly chopped off for offside, depriving them of a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute, before Arsenal scored two goals in added time to end the match 3-1.

