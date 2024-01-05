The dog's front legs were tied together and had been burned, the RSPCA says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: Photos and content in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

The RSPCA has tracked down the devastated owner of a dog, thought to be an XL bully, found dead in a South London alleyway in suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public found the dog's body on Waltham Road, Carshalton, on Saturday 30 December - just a day before new restrictions on the breed came into force. It is believed the dog died after having experienced major head trauma, but sadly, his front legs were also bound together and had been set alight - and one ear was partially cut off.

The Police were contacted by the member of the public after the grim discovery was made - and officers alerted the RSPCA, with the animal welfare charity's investigation still ongoing. In an update on Friday (5 January), RSPCA inspector Harriet Daliday said: "Since this incident was reported to us, the RSPCA has identified the dog’s understandably devastated owner - who is not a suspect based on the current evidence we have."

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog - thought to be an XL Bully - was found dead in a South London alleyway with a fractured skull (Photo: RSPCA/LondonWorld)

RSPCA officers were continuing to urge anyone with relevant information about what happened to the dog to come forward. “This poor dog was found in such sad circumstances - with his legs tied together, and set on fire," Inspector Daliday said. “While we cannot be sure how the head injury was sustained, obviously the circumstances are hugely concerning - and vets believe the serious head trauma was the suspected cause of this dog's sad death.

“We’ve understandably seen an outpouring of concern from the public about this dog - and we continue to urge anyone with relevant information to aid our enquiries to contact our inspectorate appeal line as soon as possible," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those with any information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01202686.

From 31 December, the day after the dog's body was found, XL bully owners faced new restrictions in the lead-up to the breed being fully banned. XL bully-type dogs are no longer allowed out in public without a muzzle or leash, and they can no longer be sold, adopted out, given away, or otherwise rehomed - including by rescues.