NationalWorld asked Defra what people should do if they see an XL bully out in public, and have concerns

XL bully owners have awoken to new restrictions for their dogs while out and about, with government and police relying on the public's help to make sure they stick to them - for everyone's safety.

On Sunday (31 December, 2023), the first stage of the government's XL bully ban came into force, with the breed to be fully banned unless their owner has an exemption certificate from 1 February. It requires all XL bully-type dogs to wear a muzzle and lead when out in public, and these dogs can no longer be sold, adopted out, given away or rehomed at all.

MPs first took aim at American XL bullies, a fairly new breed derived, in part, from pit bulls, in late September, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later announcing the breed would be banned after two serious attacks. The government says XL bullies have been added to the Dangerous Dogs Act to safeguard the public following an increase in dog attacks in recent years. Up until 2021 there were around three fatalities per year, but here have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise.

While many have raised concerns about the ban, and what it will mean for responsible dog owners, animal welfare, vets, and the rescue sector, others have celebrated it. This includes campaigners who have lost loved ones or been injured in XL bully attacks - who are celebrating the streets of England and Wales now being that little bit safer.

Responsible owners will likely be following the new rules closely to protect their pups, but what can you do if you see an XL bully-type dog or their owner not sticking to them? NationalWorld asked Defra - the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - and here's what they said:

XL Bullies will be fully banned from 1 February 2024 (Adobe Stock)

What should I do if I see an XL bully without a muzzle or leash?

If you see a dog which meets the government's official XL bully definition in public without a muzzle or leash, or without its owner from 31 December, a Defra spokesperson told NationalWorld their official guidance was that you should report this to your local police force - "asking to speak to the Dog Legislation Officer". You will most likely then need to make a report, giving them as many details as possible about the owner and the dog, and where you have seen them. From this date, it is actually an offence for dogs of this breed to be out without a muzzle or lead, or to be allowed to stray.

Dogs of any breed behaving dangerously should also be reported to police immediately - by calling 999 if it is an emergency or the dog is putting someone in danger. Further, if you have concerns about the animal's welfare, you are advised to report this to your local authority or the RSPCA, Defra said in a statement.

Once the full ban comes into effect on 1 February, it will become a criminal offence to own an XL bully at all - unless you have an exemption certificate. Police will be able to check whether owners have one for their dog, and it must be presented to police within five days of being requested.

As it is also now illegal to allow XL bully-type dogs to stray or wander from their owner's property unattended. "In addition, dogs with Certificates of Exemption must be kept in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent their escape," Defra added.

The government advises people report stray or abandoned dogs of any breed to their local council's animal control department - as they have a statutory responsibility to pick up stray dogs. You can find your local council here if you're unsure.

What should I do if I see an XL bully for sale?

From 31 December it is now illegal to rehome, sell, buy, or transfer ownership of an XL Bully dog to another person at all - for individuals, breeders, and rescues alike. If you see a dog you believe might qualify as an XL bully for sale, you can also report this to your local police.

It's important to note that the government's definition of an XL bully-type dog is based on physical characteristics, not DNA or breeding, so if you're in the market for a pet, the government also advises you to be aware of this. If you are concerned that someone is trying to sell you a dog which would qualify as an XL bully after this date, you're advised to visit the 'Petfished' website to find out how to spot the signs of a deceitful pet seller.