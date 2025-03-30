Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a village fire killed three people - including a four-year-old girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close in Rushton, near Kettering. The other victims are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, Northamptonshire Police said today (March 30).

A man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, March 29, and remains in police custody, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Three people died in a fire in Rushton yesterday.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Chief Inspector Paul Cash said: “We know this incident has caused significant distress locally and our officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance and help where we can. In relation to this investigation, one arrest has been made, and we will provide updates surrounding this as soon as we can.

“This investigation is well under way but remains in its early stages, and it will take time to fully establish what has happened.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: “This is a heartbreaking situation and my thoughts, and those of everyone involved in responding to this fire, are with the people who died and those who love them. An incredibly thorough and complex investigation is underway with our partners in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to make sure we get the answers that loved ones need and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the intensity of the fire we are managing a very challenging and dangerous scene, and are working with partners to safely and respectfully recover the deceased to enable formal identification to take place.”

After the fire, one person was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation. Specialist fire investigators and investigation dogs have been deployed to support the investigation into the cause of the blaze, police said.

Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station. It is a Grade II-listed building, according to the Historic England website, and is believed to now be a residential property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.