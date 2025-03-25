The grandparents of two-year-old Émile Soleil, whose remains were discovered in the French Alps earlier this year, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the boy and concealing his body.

Philippe and Anne Vedovini, both aged 59, were taken into custody on Tuesday morning at their home in La Bouilladisse, near Marseille. Two of their adult children, who have not been named, were also arrested in coordinated police raids. The arrests were made on suspicion of “intentional homicide” and “concealing a corpse”, according to prosecutors in Aix-en-Provence.

“This morning, Philippe Vedovini and his wife, grandparents of Émile Soleil, along with two of their adult children, were taken into custody by investigators from the Marseille gendarmerie’s investigation section,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office read.

“These police custody placements are part of a phase of verification and comparison of the evidence and information gathered during the investigations carried out in recent months. Investigators are also conducting forensic operations in various locations across the country.”

Émile disappeared in July 2023 while staying with his grandparents at their remote holiday home in Haut-Vernet, a mountain hamlet south of Grenoble. At the time, he was reportedly under the supervision of his grandfather, who later admitted to “fifteen minutes of inattention.”

A gendarme stands outside the house of the grandparents of Emile Soleil, a French toddler who was found dead after going missing in 2023, amidst the property's search as part of the investigation into the boy's death, in La Bouilladisse, southeastern France, on March 25, 2025. A long investigation into the mysterious death in 2023 of a French toddler took a surprise turn March 25, 2025, when police arrested the boy's grandparents on suspicion of murder. The death of Emile Soleil, a two-and-a-half year old boy who went missing while at the summer home of his grandparents in the French Alpine hamlet of Le Haut-Vernet in July 2023, had remained unexplained even after the discovery of his skull and teeth by a walker nine months after his disappearance 1.7 kilometres (1.1 miles) from the village. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

After months of daily searches, the toddler’s remains, including a fractured skull, were found in March 2024 by a hiker near the village. The discovery triggered a renewed phase in the investigation, eventually leading to Tuesday’s arrests.

After Émile’s disappearance, media reports raised questions about Vedovini’s past. According to French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Canard enchaîné, Vedovini was linked to a sex abuse scandal at a Roman Catholic boarding school in the 1990s. At the time, he was training to be a monk and working at the Riaumont community in Northern France — a Benedictine-run boarding school for troubled youth.

Former pupils of the institution later alleged they had suffered sexual abuse and physical violence between 2014 and 2017, relating to incidents from the early 1990s. Vedovini denied any wrongdoing. Police at the time confirmed he had been under scrutiny as part of their broader investigation, describing him as one of “many lines of enquiry.”