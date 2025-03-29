Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have died after a fire broke out in a Northamptonshire village, according to authorities.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 29 to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, Rushton. The village is about three miles north-west of Kettering, accessed off the A6003.

Three police officers required hospital assessment because of smoke inhalation, the force added. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “An investigation is underway after three people died following a house fire in Rushton, near Kettering, which was reported at around 10.30pm last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting, incident reference 25000180391.

Road closures remain in place on Saturday morning in Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road, including roads off Station Road, with people asked to continue to avoid the area.