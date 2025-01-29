Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sara Sharif's killer father has been moved to new prison - and is reportedly “terrified” to leave his cell.

Sara Sharif's dad has been moved to a high-security prison dubbed "Monster Mansion". The infamous prison is dubbed "Monster Mansion" due to the gruesome crimes committed by the prisoners held there, including serial killers, rapists and terrorists.

Among those jailed at HMP Frankland are ex-cop Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, serial killer Levi Bellfield and "Facebook Killer" Peter Chapman, who lured 17-year-old Ashleigh Hall with a fake internet profile and murdered her. He has been moved from Belmarsh Prison in south London to Category A Frankland jail in County Durham.

Urfan Sharif is said to be "absolutely terrified" and has been "cowering in his cell" as he fears he has "a huge target on his back." Talking to The Sun, the source said: "The prisoners were all locked up when Sharif was brought in this week, so no-one could get to him.

Sara Sharif's killer father has been moved to new prison - and is reportedly “terrified” to leave his cell. (Photo: PA) | PA

"But it was obvious something big was happening – and word soon got round about who he was. Child killers are the lowest of the low, even at a place like Frankland. So Sharif is absolutely terrified and has been cowering in his cell, barely coming out.”

His move comes after he was ambushed and attacked in his cell at HMP Belmarsh on New Year's Day. In the attack, two inmates slashed his throat with the jagged edge of a tuna tin lid. He was wounded but his injuries were described as "non life-threatening", according to a source.

In December, Urfan Sharif, 43, was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum term of 40 years for torturing and killing his 10-year-old daughter. He was jailed alongside Sara's stepmum Beinash Batool, 30, and the girl's uncle Faisal Malik, 29.

Batool was handed a 33-year minimum term after also being found guilty of murder. Malik, who lived with the couple, was handed a 16-year jail term for causing or allowing the death of a child.

Sara's body was found by police in her bunk bed on August 10, 2023. A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered 25 fractures and 71 external injuries including bite marks and iron burns.