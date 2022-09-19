Sergiu Boianjiu, 39, came to the UK after being released early from a 14-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend in Moldova in 2002.

Chilling footage shows a convicted murderer dumping a woman’s clothes after he brutally raped her and stuffed her unconscious body into a wheelie bin.

A few years later, he followed a woman who he did not know after she left a nightclub on 6 February. He then attacked the woman, in her 20s, and subjected her to a terrifying 40-minute ordeal before stamping on her head and dumping her in a bin.

She was left for dead in an alleyway for several hours before a passer-by eventually found her in the cold and rain and called for help.

The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries and a dangerously low body temperature. She has since gone on to be discharged from hospital and return home where she continues with her recovery.

Boianjiu was found guilty of attempted murder, one count of rape and one count of attempted rape at Northampton Crown Court. He was found not guilty of a second charge of rape.

On Friday, he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 26 years before being eligible for release.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, said: “Your behaviour towards women both inside and outside the club was predatory. You are an extremely dangerous man.

“You believed you had successfully killed this woman and you left the scene, leaving her for dead. The effect on her both physically and mentally has been profound.”

Footage released by Northamptonshire Police shows Boianjiu before the attack prowling a nightclub in Wellingborough and harassing numerous women. Security staff kicked him out of the club after a string of complaints from revellers, but he waited outside.

Minutes later he followed his victim as she walked home and dragged her into an alleyway where he raped her.

Det Ch Insp Liz Wilcox, said: “I welcome the lengthy sentence handed out to Sergiu Boianjiu today as it means that he is no longer able to harm anyone else. This case has been very traumatic for the young woman involved and I hope today’s sentencing provides her with some closure.

“She has shown exceptional courage throughout our investigation and I hope that, with the help of her great support network, she will be able to continue to move forward. Sergiu Boianjiu presents an extraordinary danger to women.

“In the CCTV footage from the nightclub before the attack we can see him sexually assaulting a number of them through inappropriate touching before he went on that night to commit rape and attempted murder.