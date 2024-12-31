Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family are “devastated” after their seven lurcher puppies were stolen just days after Christmas, police said.

The five-week-old dogs were reported stolen from Shroton in Dorset after people got into a building between 10.50pm and 11.10pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and have arrested a 28-year-old man from east Dorset and a 22-year-old woman from Wimborne on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. Officers continue to search for the puppies.

Lurcher puppies that were reported stolen from Shroton in Dorset on December 28 | Dorset Police/PA Wire

PC Sebastian Haggett, of Dorset Police’s rural crime team, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, as well as nearby residents with doorbell or CCTV cameras or motorists with dashcam who were driving in the area and may have captured relevant footage. We are particularly interested in the activity of a white Audi A1 that was seen in the vicinity.”

Police have shared a photograph of the puppies which are still reliant on their mother to feed and survive.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen them for sale locally in unusual circumstances, or has any information about their whereabouts, to urgently contact Dorset Police,” PC Haggett said. “The family involved in this reported theft are devastated and we wish to do all we can to get these family pets home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240197969.